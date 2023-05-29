“RCMP fatal rollover Sandy Hook” today : Investigation underway by RCMP into deadly rollover accident in Sandy Hook.

Investigation underway by RCMP in Sandy Hook after deadly rollover accident today 2023.

A 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg has died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 9 at the intersection of 9th avenue in Sandy Hook, according to the Gimli RCMP. The vehicle, which carried two female occupants from Winnipeg, had been driving southbound when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. The driver suffered minor injuries, but the passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.

News Source : Winnipeg

