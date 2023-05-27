RCMP investigates remains of infant boy found in Saskatchewan Landing in April 1970, seeking information on suspect or vehicle owners.

Saskatchewan Landing Infant Boy : Saskatchewan RCMP Seeks Information on Infant Boy Found in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park in 1970

RCMP investigators are searching for the owners of two vehicles that were seen near Saskatchewan Landing in April 1970. One vehicle was a late 1960s greenish-blue car, possibly a Buick, while the second was a copper-coloured truck with a chrome bumper and foot rails. Saskatchewan RCMP recently marked the grave of an infant boy found in a brown and blue plaid canvas bag in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park in April 1970. The child has never been identified, and investigators are seeking public assistance to identify him and bring closure to the case. The investigation has been ongoing for 53 years, with urgency to bring the investigation to a close due to the age of potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Thia James

