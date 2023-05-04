“RCMP investigation” : Northern Sask: RCMP Investigate Death of 50-Year-Old Man Found on Road

Suspicious Death Investigated in Montreal Lake Cree Nation

On June 8, 2021, Saskatchewan RCMP received reports of a man who needed medical assistance in Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The man was later identified as 50-year-old Keith Stewart. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Immediate Response

Montreal Lake RCMP responded immediately to the incident. They located the man on a road in Montreal Lake Cree Nation, where he was receiving medical assistance. Despite the medical attention he received, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The family of Keith Stewart has been informed of his passing.

Suspicious Death

According to the RCMP news release, preliminary information indicates that Keith Stewart’s death is suspicious. The major crimes unit is now taking over the investigation. Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. There will be an increased police presence in the community for an unspecified amount of time to investigate the incident. The RCMP news release asked for the cooperation and patience of residents in the community as the police conduct their investigation.

Appeal for Information

The RCMP has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers. The RCMP will release more information as the investigation progresses.

Location

The Montreal Lake Cree Nation is located about 245 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. The RCMP is currently investigating the incident and has not released any further details.

Conclusion

The suspicious death of Keith Stewart in Montreal Lake Cree Nation is an ongoing investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP. The RCMP is appealing for information from the public to assist them in their investigation. The family of Keith Stewart has been notified of his passing, and the RCMP will release more information as the investigation progresses.

