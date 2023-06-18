RCMP Member and Ice Hockey Player Jordan Samson from Halifax, Nova Scotia Passes Away

RCMP Member and Ice Hockey Player Jordan Samson Dies in Halifax, Nova Scotia

Jordan Samson, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a passionate ice hockey player, has passed away in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The news of his sudden demise has left the community in shock and mourning.

Samson was a beloved member of the RCMP and was known for his dedication to his job. He was also a skilled ice hockey player, who played for several local teams in Halifax. His commitment to the sport was evident in his performance on the ice, and he was admired by many for his skills.

The cause of Samson’s death has not been disclosed yet, but his passing has left a void in the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues. The RCMP and the ice hockey community in Halifax are mourning the loss of a talented and kind-hearted individual.

Jordan Samson will be remembered for his contributions to both the RCMP and the ice hockey community in Halifax. His passing is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia RCMP member Jordan Samson Jordan Samson Ice Hockey player Death of Jordan Samson Jordan Samson obituary