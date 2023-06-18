RCMP Member and Ice Hockey Player Jordan Samson Passes Away in Halifax, Nova Scotia

RCMP Member and Ice Hockey Player Jordan Samson of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Passes Away

The community of Halifax, Nova Scotia, is mourning the loss of Jordan Samson, who passed away recently. Samson was not only a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), but he was also a talented ice hockey player.

Samson’s dedication to serving his community as an RCMP member was well-known. He worked tirelessly to keep the citizens of Halifax safe, and his commitment to his duties was unmatched. Samson was also a beloved member of the local ice hockey community, where he was known for his skill and passion for the game.

The news of Samson’s passing has left many in shock and disbelief. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and teammates. The RCMP and the ice hockey community have both lost a valuable member, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia obituary RCMP member Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia Ice hockey player Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia cause of death Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia funeral arrangements