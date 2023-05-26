RCMP standoff Victoria BC today : Man taken into custody following RCMP standoff near Victoria, BC.

Posted on May 26, 2023

Westshore RCMP responded to a weapons call in the District of Highlands on Vancouver Island, after a returning homeowner found an intruder inside their home. The RCMP was concerned that the intruder was armed with a gun, which led to a major police response, including the deployment of an Emergency Response Team. A 20-year-old man was arrested with the help of a negotiator, and investigators found a firearm inside the home. The suspect is known to police and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

