Suspect on speeding motorcycle : RCMP tracks suspect on speeding motorcycle from Kelowna to Kamloops hotel

Recently, Mounties utilized an airplane to monitor a suspect on a speeding motorcycle from Kelowna to Kamloops. On May 29, officers were called to a Kelowna residence after a woman reported that an acquaintance had stolen $1,500 in cash from her before escaping on his blue Suzuki motorbike with no license plate. Police officers then spotted the suspect speeding down Highway 97, but the ground pursuit was called off due to safety concerns. Instead, the RCMP plane tracked the suspect from the air until he parked his motorcycle at a hotel in Kamloops, unaware that he was being monitored. The police quickly arrested him, and he is now facing several charges, including theft, flight from police, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

News Source : British Columbia

