RD Client iOS Error: A Comprehensive Guide to Resolving RD Client iOS Error 0x3000015, with Step-by-Step Instructions

How to Fix RD Client iOS Error 0x3000015

If you’re trying to access your PC from your iPhone and encounter the RD Client iOS error 0x3000015, don’t worry. In this post, we’ll provide you with the most detailed guides to help you fix the error.

Understanding RD Client iOS Error 0x3000015

The error code 0x3000015 is usually displayed when you try to access or control a remote PC using the RD Client. This error occurs when the WVD settings have not been activated or when you have the wrong workspace of the RD Client. On a Windows PC, the error code displays “An internal error has occurred”. The error code affects the user experience and communication with the Remote Desktop Gateway.

How to Fix RD Client Error 0x3000015

To fix the RD Client iOS error 0x3000015, we’ve collected two solutions with detailed steps that you can follow.

Method 1: Reset RD Client App

If the error is due to incorrect settings on your iOS device, resetting the RD Client app could solve the problem. Follow these steps:

Close all open apps and open Settings. Find the RD Client app. Search for “WVD SECURITY TOKENS” and select “Delete on app launch”. Check the “Delete on app launch” button.

Method 2: Remove and Reinstall RD Client

If the first method fails, you can try removing and reinstalling the RD Client app. Follow these steps:

Long press on the app and select “Delete”. Then search for Remote Desktop in the App Store and download it. Download the RD Client and open it on your iOS device. Click the “+” sign on the top right corner and select “Add Computer” in the pop-up window. Click “PC Name” and enter the host name or IP address of the host PC. Click “User Account”. If you frequently need to control a PC remotely from your iPhone, select “Add User Account”. Return to the main interface and click the IP address icon you just created. Input the host PC username and password in the pop-up window and click “Next”. You can now access the PC remotely immediately.

AnyViewer: An Easier Way to Implement Remote Access from iOS Devices

If the above methods don’t work, we recommend using AnyViewer. AnyViewer is a remote access software that offers a faster connection speed, flexible methods, and low latency. It’s also easier to set up compared to RD Client and supports more Windows versions, including Windows 10 Home Edition and Windows 7 Standard Edition. Best of all, it’s not restricted by the same LAN, so you don’t have to do port forwarding if your devices aren’t on the same network.

Part 1: Enable Remote Access on Windows Computer

Download, install, and launch AnyViewer on your Windows computer. Go to “Sign In” and click “Register”. If you’ve already registered on the official website, log in directly. Enter your credentials. You’ve now successfully logged into AnyViewer, and your device will automatically be associated with the account you signed in to.

Part 2: Achieve Unattended Remote Access on iPad

Download AnyViewer for iOS, install it on your iPhone, and open it. Sign in to the same account you signed in to on your computer. All devices logged into the same account will be displayed. Select the device you want to control. Click “One-Click Control” to get unattended remote access to the specific computer. You’ve now successfully connected your iPad to your Windows computer. AnyViewer supports both vertical and horizontal screens, so you can switch freely.

If you’ve encountered the RD Client iOS error 0x3000015, we’ve provided you with two solutions to fix it. If these methods don’t work, we recommend using AnyViewer, which offers an easier and more convenient way to realize remote access from iOS devices.

