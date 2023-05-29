“Read Receipts Instagram”: An Effortless Guide to Disabling Read Receipts on Instagram

How to Turn Off Read Receipts on Instagram (Easy Tutorial)

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. It also allows users to send direct messages to other users. However, Instagram has a feature called read receipts that notifies the sender when the recipient has read their message. This feature can be useful, but it can also be invasive and intrusive. If you don’t want others to know when you’ve read their messages, you can turn off read receipts on Instagram. In this article, we will show you how to turn off read receipts on Instagram.

Step 1: Open Instagram

The first step to turning off read receipts on Instagram is to open the app on your mobile device. Once you’ve opened the app, log in to your account.

Step 2: Go to Your Profile

Once you’ve logged in to your account, tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page.

Step 3: Go to Settings

On your profile page, tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner of the screen. This will open the settings menu.

Step 4: Go to Privacy

In the settings menu, you will see several options. Tap on the Privacy option.

Step 5: Go to Activity Status

In the Privacy menu, you will see several options related to your privacy settings. One of these options is Activity Status. Tap on this option.

Step 6: Turn Off Activity Status

In the Activity Status menu, you will see a toggle switch that allows you to turn off your activity status. This includes your read receipts on direct messages. Toggle the switch to the off position.

Step 7: Confirm Deactivation

Once you’ve turned off your activity status, you will see a message that says “Your activity status is now off.” Tap on the OK button to confirm the deactivation.

Step 8: Enjoy Your Privacy

Congratulations! You have now successfully turned off read receipts on Instagram. You can now read messages from other users without them knowing that you’ve read them. This can be useful if you don’t want to feel pressured to respond to messages immediately or if you simply want to maintain your privacy.

In conclusion, Instagram’s read receipts feature can be useful, but it can also be invasive. If you want to turn off read receipts on Instagram, follow the steps outlined in this tutorial. By turning off your activity status, you can read messages from other users without them knowing that you’ve read them. This can be useful if you want to maintain your privacy or if you simply don’t want to feel pressured to respond to messages immediately.

Source Link :How to Turn Off Read Rceipts on Instagram (Easy Tutorial)/

Instagram read receipt settings How to disable read receipts on Instagram Turning off message read receipts on Instagram Instagram direct message privacy settings Instagram message notification options