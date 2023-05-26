Real estate businessman Mohammed Kudachi and suspect killed in property dispute-linked murder in north Karnataka’s Hubbali-Dharwad city

Mohammed Kudachi – focus keyword : Real estate businessman Mohammed Kudachi and suspect Kamaruddin killed in property dispute in Hubbali-Dharwad city

On Thursday night in the Kamalapur area of Hubbali-Dharwad city in north Karnataka, a real estate businessman named Mohammed Kudachi, 42, was murdered along with a suspected member of the group of assailants, Kamaruddin, due to a real estate dispute. The victims were attacked with swords and knives outside Kudachi’s residence at around 11 pm. The police believe it was a case of rivalry between two groups of the same community and was not related to any communal tensions. While Kudachi’s body was found outside his house, the second body was discovered some distance away, leading officers to suspect that the second victim was killed while the attackers were fleeing the scene. Police commissioner Raman Gupta stated that they have clues about the identities of the attackers, and multiple teams have been formed to find the accused.

News Source : The Indian Express

