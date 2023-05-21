“real estate investing for beginners”: Getting Started with Real Estate Investing: A Beginner’s Guide

How to Build Wealth through Real Estate Investing

Real estate investing can be a lucrative way to build wealth, but it requires careful planning and strategy. Todd Baldwin, a successful real estate investor with a net worth of over $4 million, has shared his top tips for beginners looking to get into the real estate game.

The first step, according to Baldwin, is to get your finances in order. This means cutting down on living expenses and building a solid credit score. One way to save on rent is to find a roommate or two, but Baldwin cautions that this may not be a viable option for everyone, especially as they get older. Instead, he suggests taking advantage of your younger years when you can tolerate a little discomfort.

Building your credit score is also crucial for securing financing for real estate investments. Baldwin recommends putting everyday purchases on a credit card and paying it off immediately to build credit over time. However, he warns against overspending just to build credit, as this can lead to financial trouble down the line.

Once you’re ready to buy property, Baldwin stresses the importance of being picky. He has never lost money on a real estate deal, thanks to his stringent criteria for selecting properties. Baldwin looks for homes with a good bedroom-to-bathroom ratio, enough parking spots for tenants, a location that’s going through a transition (such as new business openings), no HOA fees, and close proximity to public transportation. These criteria may not be relevant for every investor, but Baldwin’s commitment to doing each deal well has helped him grow his business without taking on too much risk.

Real estate investing can be a long-term game, but with careful planning and strategy, it can be a lucrative way to build wealth. Baldwin’s advice to get your finances in order and be picky when selecting properties is a great starting point for anyone looking to get into real estate investing.

News Source : Kamaron McNair

Source Link :How to get started in real estate investing/