“Real Estate Investment Trust”: Kilroy Realty Recognized as one of the Top 10 Real Estate Investment Trusts

Kilroy Realty Named Top 10 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by Dividend Channel

Kilroy Realty (KRC) has been recognized as a top-performing Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by Dividend Channel. The recent “DividendRank” report highlighted KRC’s attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics among other REITs. KRC’s current share price of $26.91 represents an annual dividend yield of 8.03%, which is significantly higher than the average stock in Dividend Channel’s coverage universe.

Dividend investors are generally interested in researching companies that are both profitable and trading at an attractive valuation. Kilroy Realty’s strong quarterly dividend history and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points make it an interesting stock for investors to consider.

REITs are an attractive investment option for dividend investors because they must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income each year to shareholders as dividends. This can lead to a high dividend yield, but also introduces volatility and uncertainty into the level of payments from year to year. Kilroy Realty’s current annualized dividend paid is $2.16/share, which is paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/29/2023.

The report stressed the importance of studying a company’s past dividend history in predicting whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KRC:

Overall, Kilroy Realty’s recognition as a top-performing REIT by Dividend Channel is a positive indicator for investors. With its attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability, KRC is worth considering for those looking to invest in REITs.

