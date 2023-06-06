“Real estate scams”: Tips on Avoiding Common Real Estate Scams – Daily Leader

Common Real Estate Scams and How to Avoid Them

Americans lost more than $350 million to real estate fraud scams in 2021, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. If you are buying or selling a home, renting out a home or looking to rent, you should be extra vigilant when it comes to scams.

Red Flags to Watch For

Real estate scammers use various methods to steal your money, personal information, and even the title to your home. Rental scammers may use photos of a home or apartment that have been posted online by a legitimate source, claiming they are the owner. Some common red flags to watch for include:

Pressure to act quickly — Scammers try to pressure you into making a decision quickly without giving you time to do your research.

— Scammers try to pressure you into making a decision quickly without giving you time to do your research. Offers that seem too good to be true — Be wary of these deals, such as properties offered at prices significantly below market value.

— Be wary of these deals, such as properties offered at prices significantly below market value. Requests for money upfront — Scammers may ask for money upfront to cover fees or taxes, or secure a loan or investment.

— Scammers may ask for money upfront to cover fees or taxes, or secure a loan or investment. Poor grammar or spelling — These errors in an email or text can indicate that the “deal” is not professional or the scammer is located in another country and not fluent in English.

— These errors in an email or text can indicate that the “deal” is not professional or the scammer is located in another country and not fluent in English. Asking for payment via suspicious means — Scammers love platforms like CashApp, Venmo, Zelle, Western Union, etc., because payments are treated like cash and cannot be easily reversed.

— Scammers love platforms like CashApp, Venmo, Zelle, Western Union, etc., because payments are treated like cash and cannot be easily reversed. The details don’t add up — Trust your gut, like if someone is overly vague or speaks in contradictions.

— Trust your gut, like if someone is overly vague or speaks in contradictions. Offering an all-cash payment or more money than you are asking for — Unless you are in a bidding war, this is a sign of an overpayment scam.

— Unless you are in a bidding war, this is a sign of an overpayment scam. Asking for payment on a property you haven’t seen — Rental scammers may ask for application fee, a deposit, first month’s rent, or a combination of these.

— Rental scammers may ask for application fee, a deposit, first month’s rent, or a combination of these. Refusing to share necessary paperwork until after receiving payment or financial information.

What to Do If You Suspect a Scam

If you believe yourself to be the victim of a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency, to the website where the ad was posted (if you found it online), and to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

How to Protect Yourself

Protect yourself by doing your research before making any financial decisions. Verify the identity of the person you are dealing with, and always check out the property in person before making any payments.

Use a reputable real estate agent or property management company. They will have the resources and experience to protect you from scams.

Be cautious when dealing with unsolicited offers, and always trust your instincts. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Finally, educate yourself on common real estate scams and stay up-to-date on the latest scams and how to protect yourself.

Conclusion

Real estate scams can be costly and devastating. By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can protect yourself from becoming a victim. Remember, trust your instincts, do your research, and always be cautious when dealing with unsolicited offers.

Information from Aura.com, MoneyCrashers.com, RocketMortgage.com and the Federal Trade Commission.

Real estate fraud prevention Property scam warnings Real estate investment scams Avoiding rental scams Home buying scam protection