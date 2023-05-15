Real Housewives Of Atlanta : The Best Moments From Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Top Highlights of Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Best Moments from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a reality show that has been entertaining viewers for over a decade. The show has had its fair share of drama, tears, and laughter. Here are some of the best moments from the show that have kept viewers hooked.

1. Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak’s feud

One of the most memorable feuds on the show was between Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak. The two had a rocky relationship from the start, and their feud reached its peak during the fourth season of the show. The two women were constantly throwing shade at each other, and their arguments were always explosive. Their feud was a major storyline that kept viewers glued to their screens.

2. Cynthia Bailey’s wedding

Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill was one of the most beautiful moments on the show. The couple got married in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was intimate and featured the couple’s closest friends and family. It was a heartwarming moment, and viewers were happy to see Cynthia find love again after her divorce from Peter Thomas.

3. Phaedra Parks’ “Donkey Booty” workout video

Phaedra Parks’ “Donkey Booty” workout video was one of the funniest moments on the show. The video featured Phaedra and her husband Apollo Nida, and it was meant to promote their workout DVD. The video was filled with hilarious moments, such as Apollo wearing a thong and Phaedra dancing in a leotard. The video went viral and became a meme, and it’s still talked about to this day.

4. Kandi Burruss’ “No Scrubs” performance

Kandi Burruss’ “No Scrubs” performance was one of the most iconic moments on the show. Kandi, who is a Grammy-winning songwriter, performed her hit song “No Scrubs” during the ninth season of the show. The performance was electrifying, and it had the entire audience on their feet. It was a moment that showcased Kandi’s talent and reminded viewers of why she’s a music legend.

5. Kenya Moore’s “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” moment

Kenya Moore’s “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” moment was one of the most memorable moments on the show. The moment happened during the fifth season of the show, and it featured Kenya performing her song “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” at a party. The performance was over-the-top, and it had the entire cast and audience in stitches. The moment became a catchphrase and is still used by fans of the show.

In conclusion, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had some of the most memorable and entertaining moments on reality television. From explosive feuds to heartwarming moments, the show has kept viewers hooked for over a decade. These moments are a testament to the show’s success and why it’s still one of the most beloved reality shows on TV.

Nene Leakes Kenya Moore Porsha Williams Kandi Burruss Cynthia Bailey