REAL Housewives star Erika Jayne spotted on rumored date with controversial lawyer Jim Wilkes, who was recently arrested for “shooting a gun in a domestic dispute.”

Jim Wilkes II, controversial lawyer and reported financial backer of REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, arrested for shooting gun in domestic dispute. : Real Housewives star Erika Jayne pictured on rumored date with controversial lawyer Jim Wilkes, who was arrested for shooting a gun in a domestic dispute.

Reality TV star Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been spotted on a rumored date with lawyer Jim Wilkes II, who was recently arrested for shooting a gun in a domestic dispute. Wilkes, who reportedly sent just under $500,000 to Erika amid her divorce from her former lawyer husband Tom Girardi, has been identified as her financial backer in recent months. Wilkes is facing criminal charges after firing two shots inside his home during a domestic dispute last month and is going through a bitter divorce with his current wife, Trista Tauchas. Erika has not commented on the rumored date.

News Source : Katy Forrester

Erika Jayne Jim Wilkes RHOBH Celebrity dating Legal troubles