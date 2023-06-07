Real Madrid agree £113m deal for Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane linked as potential victim of Tottenham’s dismal season.

Jude Bellingham : Real Madrid agree deal to sign Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane linked as potential victim of Tottenham’s dismal season.

Real Madrid have made their first move in the 2023-24 transfer market by agreeing a deal to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for £113million. The Spanish giants are expected to finalise the move in the coming weeks. Real Madrid are also linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and a Bayern Munich defender. The Mail Sport has compiled a potential line-up for Real Madrid next season, featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Alphonso Davies in defence, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham in midfield, and Rodrygo, Harry Kane and Vinicius Jr in attack.

News Source : James Cohen

