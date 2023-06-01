Kai Havertz – Real Madrid consider summer move for Chelsea forward amid uncertainty over Karim Benzema’s future : Real Madrid consider move for Kai Havertz amid uncertainty over Karim Benzema’s future

Amid uncertainty over the future of Karim Benzema, Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up their attacking options and could potentially make a move for Kai Havertz. According to reports, Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez and head coach Carlo Ancelotti have identified the Chelsea forward as “one of those strikers who could fit in” and are considering him as a potential summer transfer target. This news comes as Chelsea look to cut their squad this summer, with Havertz being one of the high-level talents who could potentially be on the way out. Other players linked with a move to Madrid include Roberto Firmino, Moussa Diaby, and Karim Adeyemi.

News Source : Tum Balogun

