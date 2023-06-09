Real Madrid eyeing Harry Kane as Benzema replacement

Harry Kane : Real Madrid eyeing Kai Havertz and Harry Kane as Benzema replacements

Real Madrid are searching for a new striker after parting ways with Karim Benzema. The names of Kai Havertz and Harry Kane are at the top of Real Madrid’s list. Real Madrid is interested in bringing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to the Bernabeu this summer, but their €60m plus add-ons asking price is an obstacle. If the price doesn’t come down, Real Madrid is willing to look elsewhere. Chelsea is expected to discuss the future of Havertz in the coming days, as they anticipate more clubs to approach them over the 23-year-old. Real Madrid is also exploring the possibility of a trade deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane, offering Mendy as part of the package. Madrid views Kane as the primary contender to fill the void left by Benzema. However, negotiations with Daniel Levy, the owner of Tottenham, have historically been complicated. Real Madrid believes Kane is the closest centre-forward to former captain Karim Benzema. It remains to be seen if Levy will agree to sell Kane to Real Madrid.

