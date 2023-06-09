Real Madrid interested in Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, obstacle to move present – suspect Havertz

Kai Havertz : Real Madrid interested in Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, but price tag a hurdle – reports

Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz for the upcoming season, but they are facing a major hurdle. The departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia has left a void in the team, and Real Madrid is on the lookout for a replacement with a similar skill set. Havertz is being considered as a potential candidate by the club’s management and coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, Real Madrid is not willing to meet Chelsea’s asking price of €60m, and they are exploring other options if the price does not come down. Chelsea is expected to evaluate Havertz’s future in the coming days as other clubs express interest in the 23-year-old forward. Although Havertz has not fully lived up to his massive price tag, he still commands a high transfer fee if sold. The West London club must make a decision on Havertz soon, as Real Madrid keeps a close watch on the situation.

News Source : OneFootball

