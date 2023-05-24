Real Madrid plotting transfer swoop for Scotland skipper Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson : Real Madrid plot £40m swoop for Scotland skipper Andy Robertson

According to reports, Real Madrid is planning to make a massive transfer move for Scotland captain Andy Robertson this summer. The Liverpool left-back has been identified as a target for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is preparing for the departure of Ferland Mendy. Despite being absent for most of this year’s campaign due to injury, Robertson is high on Ancelotti’s shortlist, and Real Madrid is expected to make an eye-watering bid to entice Liverpool to sell him. The Spanish giants are reportedly ready to pay around £40million for the Tartan Army captain, which would make him the most expensive Scottish player ever. Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies is also a potential option, but a deal is unlikely as Bayern has put a not-for-sale tag on the 22-year-old. However, Robertson has not shown any indication that he wants to leave Anfield.

