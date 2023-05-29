“Real Madrid striker transfer”: Real Madrid Makes Inquiry About Prolific European Striker, Not Kane

Real Madrid ‘have inquired’ about Lautaro Martinez

According to reports by Mario Cortegana, Real Madrid have shown interest in signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Spanish giants are keen to explore the possibility of signing the Argentinian striker, who has been in sensational form this season.

Goal-Scoring Prowess of Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has been one of the standout performers for Inter Milan this season, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions. The 23-year-old has been a pivotal figure in Inter Milan’s impressive campaign, which saw them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a top-class striker to bolster their attacking options, and Lautaro Martinez’s impressive goal-scoring record has caught their attention. Real Madrid will be hoping to secure the services of the young Argentinian striker ahead of the upcoming season.

Other Strikers Linked With Real Madrid

Real Madrid are not only linked with Lautaro Martinez, but also with other top strikers across Europe. The likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Roberto Firmino have been linked with the Spanish giants in recent weeks.

Roberto Firmino, however, is reportedly interested in joining Real Madrid only as a backup striker, which could be an ideal scenario for the Spanish giants. Karim Benzema’s future at the club is uncertain, and Real Madrid would need to replace him with a top striker should he leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Karim Benzema’s Future at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been a vital player for Real Madrid over the years, and his future at the club is up in the air. Real Madrid ‘feel’ that the Frenchman is edging towards a move to a Saudi Arabian club, which would leave them with a void to fill in their attacking department.

If Karim Benzema does leave the club, Real Madrid would do everything possible to replace the 35-year-old Frenchman with a top striker. Lautaro Martinez could be a perfect fit for Real Madrid, who are looking to add more firepower to their attack ahead of the upcoming season.

Conclusion

Real Madrid’s interest in Lautaro Martinez has sparked excitement among the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the transfer window to open. The Spanish giants are looking to add more quality to their attack, and Lautaro Martinez could be the ideal signing for them.

Real Madrid will need to act fast if they want to secure the services of the Argentinian striker, with competition likely to be high. The Spanish giants are also being linked with other top strikers across Europe, and it remains to be seen who they will sign ahead of the upcoming season.

With Karim Benzema’s future at the club uncertain, Real Madrid will need to act fast to secure a top striker to fill the void left by the Frenchman. Lautaro Martinez’s goal-scoring prowess and impressive form this season make him an ideal candidate for Real Madrid, who are looking to challenge for major honours next season.

