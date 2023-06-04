Harry Kane : Real Madrid target Tottenham striker Harry Kane after Benzema departure

Real Madrid is reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign Tottenham’s striker Harry Kane following the confirmation of Karim Benzema’s departure. Benzema was initially expected to leave Real Madrid but decided to stay for another season before eventually confirming his exit after 14 years with the club. Kane is the top target on Real Madrid’s list of possible replacements for Benzema, with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Espanyol’s Joselu also being considered. Despite interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, Real Madrid’s pressing need for a new striker has put them at the forefront of the race for Kane’s signature. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to sell Kane but may be willing to do business with an overseas club, which could give Real Madrid an edge. However, convincing Kane to leave England, where he is nearing Alan Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s all-time scorer, may prove challenging. Real Madrid is also facing a shortage of forwards with only Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez contracted for next season.

