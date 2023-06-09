Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea’s Kai Havertz hindered by high asking price, says report

Kai Havertz : Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea’s Kai Havertz hindered by high asking price, reports suggest

Real Madrid have shown interest in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea during this summer transfer window. However, the Spanish club is hesitant to meet Chelsea’s asking price of €60m plus add-ons. Real Madrid is searching for a player to replace Karim Benzema, who left the team earlier this summer. Havertz, who is appreciated by Real Madrid’s board and manager Carlo Ancelotti, is one of the players identified as a potential replacement for Benzema. Chelsea is expected to discuss Havertz’s future in the coming days as other clubs express interest in the 23-year-old. Chelsea is also looking to trim down their squad ahead of the new season.

News Source : Darren Looney

