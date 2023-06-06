Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez to Stay at Club, Named New Captain for 2023-24 Season

Nacho Fernandez : Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez to Stay and Become Club Captain in 2023-24 Season

The storybook tale of Nacho Fernandez and Real Madrid will continue as the defender has decided to stay with the club. Despite considering leaving for more playing time, Nacho’s commitment to the Real Madrid badge and a direct conversation with Carlo Ancelotti ultimately convinced him to stay. Reports suggest that Real Madrid has sent the renewal documents to Nacho and a short-term contract signing is expected to be completed soon, keeping him at the club until 2024. Nacho has informed Inter Milan that he will not be joining them this summer, and at 33 years old, he will become the new captain of Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season after Karim Benzema’s departure. Though he will only sign for one additional year at the moment, the possibility of an extension is not ruled out. In 27 La Liga appearances this season, Nacho scored one goal and provided one assist while overseeing seven clean sheets and averaging over five defensive actions per game. While his role in the team is not expected to change next season, a new left-back arrival could threaten his playing time.

News Source : Madrid Universal

