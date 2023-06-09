Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos rates Chelsea’s Kai Havertz highly for potential transfer

Kai Havertz : Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos rates Chelsea star Kai Havertz highly

Kai Havertz’s future has been a topic of discussion lately, with Real Madrid among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him. Chelsea is looking to strengthen their creative options, and Havertz has been identified as a player who can improve the team. Despite being valued at around €60 million, Real Madrid has been hesitant to negotiate with Chelsea for Havertz’s services. However, according to SportBILD, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos rates Havertz highly and sees him as a player who can fit into the Real Madrid setup next season and beyond. Kroos is a highly influential figure within the Real Madrid camp and could impact the club’s pursuit of the German international. Currently, Real Madrid is focused on pursuing a deal for Harry Kane, and unless they have clarity on that situation, they are unlikely to spend money on Havertz. Nevertheless, they could continue to monitor his situation this summer.

News Source : Madrid Universal

