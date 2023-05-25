Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr calls out La Liga for racism, receives apology from Tebas

Vinicius Jr : Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr calls out La Liga president over racism, receives apology

Real Madrid president Vinicius Jr and La Liga president Javier Tebas have been involved in a Twitter feud following racist abuse Vinicius suffered from Valencia fans. Vinicius called out La Liga and Spain for being racist, prompting Tebas to respond, asking Vinicius to inform himself properly and not be manipulated. In response, Vinicius criticized Tebas for attacking him instead of racists and demanded actions and punishments. Tebas has now publicly apologized to Vinicius for expressing himself badly and clarifying the situation. The feud has caused further tension between Tebas and Real Madrid, with support pouring in for Vinicius from prominent sporting stars. It remains to be seen if Vinicius will respond to Tebas’ apology.

Read Full story : Bayern Munich eyeing up a possible replacement for Real Madrid transfer target /

News Source : Madrid Universal

Bayern Munich transfer news Real Madrid transfer target replacement Bayern Munich scouting new talent Bundesliga transfer rumors Football transfer market updates