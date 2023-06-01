Realistic Cars in GTA 5: Top 10 Realistic Cars in GTA 5 for 2023

Introduction

GTA 5 is one of the most popular open-world video games of all time. The game has a massive world with a diverse range of vehicles that players can drive. However, not all of the cars in the game are created equal. Some of them look more realistic than others, and in this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 most realistic looking cars in GTA 5 in 2023.

Pegassi Tempesta

The Pegassi Tempesta is a supercar that was introduced in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It is one of the most realistic looking cars in the game, with a sleek and aerodynamic design that looks like it could be a real-life concept car. The car’s sharp lines and aggressive stance make it stand out from the crowd. Grotti X80 Proto

The Grotti X80 Proto is another supercar that was added to the game in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It has a futuristic design that looks like it could be from a sci-fi movie. The car’s sleek lines and sharp angles give it a unique look that sets it apart from other supercars in the game. Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom is a classic sports car that was added to the game in the Import/Export update. It is based on the Nissan Skyline GT-R and has a retro design that looks like it could be from the 90s. The car’s boxy shape and angular lines make it look like a real-life tuner car. Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO is a sports car that was added to the game in the After Hours update. It has a sleek and modern design that looks like it could be a real-life sports car. The car’s low profile and wide stance give it a powerful and aggressive look. Vapid Hustler

The Vapid Hustler is a classic car that was added to the game in the Doomsday Heist update. It has a retro design that looks like it could be from the 50s. The car’s chrome accents and rounded body give it a classic and timeless look. Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is a sports car that was added to the game in the Arena War update. It has a sleek and modern design that looks like it could be a real-life sports car. The car’s sharp lines and aggressive stance make it look like it’s ready to take on any challenge. Ocelot Swinger

The Ocelot Swinger is a classic car that was added to the game in the After Hours update. It has a retro design that looks like it could be from the 60s. The car’s rounded body and chrome accents give it a classic and stylish look. Pfister Comet Retro Custom

The Pfister Comet Retro Custom is a classic sports car that was added to the game in the Import/Export update. It is based on the Porsche 911 and has a retro design that looks like it could be from the 70s. The car’s sharp angles and boxy shape make it look like a real-life tuner car. Lampadati Viseris

The Lampadati Viseris is a classic sports car that was added to the game in the Doomsday Heist update. It has a retro design that looks like it could be from the 80s. The car’s sharp angles and boxy shape make it look like a real-life tuner car. Progen T20

The Progen T20 is a supercar that was added to the game in the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It has a sleek and modern design that looks like it could be a real-life concept car. The car’s low profile and futuristic lines give it a unique and stylish look.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 most realistic looking cars in GTA 5 in 2023. Whether you’re a fan of classic cars or modern supercars, there is something on this list for everyone. With their sleek designs and powerful engines, these cars are sure to turn heads in the game and in real life.

