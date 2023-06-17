Reality star Jim Tweto dies in Alaska plane crash with hunting guide Shane Reynolds

Jim Tweto : Reality TV star Jim Tweto dies in Alaska plane crash with hunting guide Shane Reynolds

Noted bush pilot and former reality show star Jim Tweto has died in a plane crash, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash, which also claimed the life of hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds, occurred after the Cessna 180H airplane attempted to take off but failed to gain elevation, crashing 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik. Tweto, 68, was known for his time on the Discovery Channel reality show “Flying Wild Alaska” and was also a boat builder and former University of Alaska Anchorage hockey player. Reynolds was the owner and operator of Northwest Fishing Expeditions. Tweto’s daughter Ariel Tweto confirmed her father’s death on social media.

News Source : https://www.wlbt.com

