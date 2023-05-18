Reality TV: Recap of the Season 10 Finale of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, Episode 15

1. #VanderpumpRules

I always say that my favorite thing about The Real Housewives is when it feels like a Tennessee Williams play. This episode, which was absolutely perfect, incredible, amazing, insightful, emotional, disgusting, and profoundly impactful, reminded me of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. The breakup fight between Ariana and Tom in the first 10 minutes was the best I have ever seen, even better than the Tom and Shiv fight in this season of Succession. The editors handled it perfectly, letting the conversation unfold naturally like an episode of Couples Therapy. Throughout the discussion, Ariana showed no mercy towards Tom, and her final line, “I regret ever loving you,” was an absolute guillotine. Watching her grieve was heartbreaking but awe-inspiring.

The reactions of the other cast members were also noteworthy. Katie, Lala, and James, who were always anti-Raquel, continued to be, but now they were on the right side of history. However, their call to Raquel felt like a 6th-grade sleepover, and I didn’t like it. Lisa’s reaction was disappointing as well, blaming Raquel for Tom’s infidelity instead of holding him accountable. The MVPs of the episode were Scheana and Katie, who both delivered perfect speeches and showed unwavering support for Ariana. Schwartz, on the other hand, was disappointing, prioritizing his reputation over his best friend’s well-being. Overall, this episode was a masterpiece.

