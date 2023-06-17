Reality TV star Jim Tweto dies in Alaska plane crash with hunting guide Shane Reynolds

Jim Tweto – focus keyword : Reality TV Star Jim Tweto Dies in Alaska Plane Crash, Passenger Shane Reynolds Also Killed

Noted bush pilot and former reality TV star Jim Tweto has passed away in a plane crash, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash occurred near Unalakleet, Alaska and is currently being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Tweto was the pilot of the Cessna 180 that crashed, killing both him and his passenger, hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds. Tweto was known for his role on the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” and was also a boat builder and former hockey player. His daughter, Ariel Tweto, confirmed the news on social media, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fellow pilots and fans.

