Reason for Demise

Cause of Death

The reason for an individual’s passing is commonly referred to as the cause of death. It is the medical condition or injury that ultimately led to their demise. The cause of death is typically determined by a medical examiner or coroner, who conducts an autopsy and reviews medical records to identify the underlying cause. Common causes of death include cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory failure, and accidents. The cause of death is an essential piece of information that is recorded on a death certificate and used for public health research and statistics.

Mortality rate Fatal diseases Accidents Suicide Homicide