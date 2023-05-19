Reasons for Jeremy Shockey’s Thursday Morning Trending

Here’s Why Jeremy Shockey Is Trending On Thursday Morning

Introduction

Jeremy Shockey, the former NFL tight end, is trending on Thursday morning for a few reasons. Shockey was a standout player during his time in the NFL, playing for teams like the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. However, it’s not his football career that has him in the news today.

The Controversial Tweet

The reason Shockey is trending on Thursday morning is because of a controversial tweet that he posted on Wednesday night. In the tweet, Shockey made comments about the COVID-19 vaccine that have been widely criticized.

The Tweet

The tweet in question read, “Vaccinated people are the biggest threat to humanity and themselves.”

Backlash

The tweet immediately received a lot of backlash from people who felt that Shockey’s comments were dangerous and irresponsible. Many people pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the best ways to protect ourselves and our communities from the virus.

Response from Shockey

Shockey has since deleted the tweet and issued a statement in response to the backlash. In his statement, Shockey apologized for his comments and acknowledged that the vaccine is an important tool in the fight against COVID-19.

Shockey’s Football Career

While Shockey is currently making headlines for his controversial tweet, it’s worth taking a look back at his football career.

Early Years

Shockey was born in Ada, Oklahoma and attended the University of Miami where he played football for the Hurricanes. He was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Success with the Giants

Shockey quickly became a fan favorite in New York thanks to his impressive play on the field. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and helped the Giants win the Super Bowl in 2007.

Later Years

After spending six seasons with the Giants, Shockey was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2008. He spent three seasons with the Saints and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2009. Shockey finished his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

Conclusion

Jeremy Shockey may be trending on Thursday morning for a controversial tweet, but it’s important to remember his impressive football career. Shockey was a standout player who helped his teams win championships and was beloved by fans. While his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine were misguided, it’s clear that Shockey has made a lasting impact on the NFL.

