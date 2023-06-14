Reasons for LinkedIn Deleting the Account of SpaceX’s Software Engineer – Explained

14-Year-Old SpaceX Employee Kiran Quazi Expresses Disappointment Over LinkedIn Account Deletion

Kiran Quazi, the teen who made headlines for being hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, recently took to Instagram to share his disappointment after his LinkedIn account was deleted due to not meeting the platform’s age criteria. Despite his extraordinary achievements, Quazi questioned how he could be qualified enough to work at SpaceX yet deemed unfit to access a professional networking platform. He shared a screenshot of the notice sent by LinkedIn and called out the platform’s “illogical, primitive nonsense”.

The post has garnered a lot of support, with many expressing their disappointment in LinkedIn’s policy and urging the platform to reconsider its actions. Some even suggested boycotting LinkedIn altogether.

LinkedIn account suspension SpaceX software engineer Social media policies Online professional presence Privacy and data protection on LinkedIn