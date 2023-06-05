“Reasons to Come Home” by Mason Ramsey – SEO keyword: Mason Ramsey new track.: “New Track by Mason Ramsey: “Reasons to Return Home” to be Released”

Mason Ramsey: The Young Country Singer Making Waves in the Industry

In 2018, Mason Ramsey burst onto the music scene with his viral cover of “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams. His classic, bluegrass yodel earned him enough of a fan base to prompt two EPs and a spot on Lil Nas X’s, equally as viral, “Old Town Road” remix. Now, the young country singer is back with new music. His latest single, “Reasons to Come Home,” will be available on June 30, via Atlantic Records.

A Love Letter to His Hometown

The 16-year-old wrote the song with Rob Pennington and Jeff Middleton. As the title suggests, the song will make reference to Ramsey’s hometown. “‘Reasons To Come Home’ is a very special song to me,” Ramsey said in a statement. “It’s all about my amazing grandparents, who raised me and are my only ties to my hometown of Golconda, Illinois. While the song is a love letter to Golconda and all the things I love there, it’s also a realization that when my grandparents are gone, I sadly won’t have any reason to go back to Golconda.”

A Sneak Peek of the Song

Ramsey teased the song on his Instagram with a short snippet. Just a little postcard town / no one ever stops / no one ever comes around / oh, but here I am driving right down main street / if you don’t understand you probably don’t know nothing about me, he sings in the clip.

Though “Reasons to Come Home” seems to keep with Ramsey’s country roots, his voice is far deeper and more controlled than fans will remember. Check out the snippet, below.

A Meteoric Rise to Fame

Ramsey’s debut single, “Famous” entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart at No. 4—not a small feat for an 11-year-old. He followed up “Famous” and an accompanying EP with another project titled Twang. That EP featured the fan-favorite and TikTok-approved track “Before I Knew It.”

Ramsey has already worked with a number of country heavyweights in his career, including Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more.

The Future Looks Bright for Mason Ramsey

With his unique voice and undeniable talent, it’s clear that Mason Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the country music world. His latest single, “Reasons to Come Home,” promises to be a heartfelt tribute to his hometown and his grandparents. We can’t wait to see what else this young artist has in store for us.

News Source : Alex Hopper

Source Link :Mason Ramsey Set to Share New Track, “Reasons to Come Home”/