“Reasons to smile”: 7,226 Reasons to Bring a Smile to Your Life

Fraternity Order of Eagles Donates $7,226.35 to South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

Harley Elasoff, the president of the Penticton branch of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Audrey Evans, the auxiliary president, presented a cheque for $7,226.35 to Sally Ginter, the CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. This donation will go towards the foundation’s $10 million oncology campaign.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is a non-profit organization founded in 1898 in Seattle, Washington. The organization’s mission is to “unite fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness, and hope.” The Eagles have over 1,400 locations across North America, and their members donate millions of dollars to various charitable causes every year.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support the Penticton Regional Hospital and other healthcare facilities in the South Okanagan Similkameen region. The foundation’s current fundraising campaign is focused on raising $10 million to equip a new patient care tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital. The tower will include a new oncology department, which will provide cancer patients with access to state-of-the-art treatment and care.

The Donation

The Fraternal Order of Eagles donation of $7,226.35 will help the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation get closer to its fundraising goal for the new oncology department. The Eagles’ donation is a testament to their commitment to supporting their local communities and improving the lives of those in need.

Harley Elasoff, the president of the Penticton branch of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, expressed his pride in the organization’s donation, stating, “We are thrilled to be able to support the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is dedicated to making a positive difference in our community, and we believe that this donation will help improve the lives of many people in our area.”

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s CEO, Sally Ginter, expressed her gratitude for the Eagles’ donation, stating, “We are extremely grateful for the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ generous donation to our oncology campaign. Their support will help us provide cancer patients in our region with access to the best possible treatment and care.”

The Importance of Community Support

The Fraternal Order of Eagles’ donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is a shining example of the importance of community support. Non-profit organizations like the Eagles and the Medical Foundation rely on the support of their local communities to make a positive impact. Without the generosity of donors like the Eagles, many charitable organizations would be unable to achieve their fundraising goals and provide the services and support that they do.

If you are interested in supporting the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign or other charitable organizations in your community, there are many ways to get involved. Donating money, volunteering your time, and spreading awareness are just a few ways that you can make a difference. Together, we can help improve the lives of those in need and build stronger, more vibrant communities.

Conclusion

The Fraternal Order of Eagles’ donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is an inspiring example of the power of community support and charitable giving. We commend the Eagles for their dedication to improving the lives of those in need and supporting their local communities. We encourage everyone to get involved in their local communities and support non-profit organizations like the Medical Foundation and the Eagles. Together, we can make a positive difference in the world and create a brighter, more hopeful future for all.

News Source : Penticton Herald

Source Link :7,226 reasons to smile | Life/