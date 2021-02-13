Rebecca Landrith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :A former fashion model was found shot dead along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania .

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Rebecca Landrith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Wake Up End Time News 2h · FORMER MODEL REBECCA LANDRITH FOUND DEAD WITH OVER A DOZEN GUN SHOT WOUNDS, MAN BUSTED IN CONNECTION TO HER MURDER A former fashion model was found shot dead along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and a man has been arrested in her murder, authorities said. The body of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, of Alexandria, Virginia, was found by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee on the side of a ramp of I-80 early Sunday, the Philly Voice reported. The coroner reported Landrith had multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck and throat, and 18 bullets were removed from her body. #DAYSOFNOAH #WICKEDNESSINTHELASTDAYS #ENDTIMES #BIBLEPROPHECY #WAKEUP https://endtimeprophecywatch.wordpress.com/…/former…/

Source: (2) Wake Up End Time News – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

David Hammel

“She was shot in the head, neck and chest and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.” No s**t, I doubt she did that to herself..

Nessa M Paulino

Even if she was like selling her body or something like that still doesn’t mean she deserved to get murdered. You guys sound really heartless and sadly race is playing a part on it

Katherine Clarke

Where are the killing season documentary hosts????

John Pittman

If she stayed home in the middle of a pandemic and wasn’t out hitching and riding she would still be alive.