Rebecca Luker Death -Obituary – Dead : Broadway star Rebecca Luker has died at the age of 59.

Rick Karle WVTM 13 16 hrs · I’m sorry to bring you the news that one of the world’s great talents and a woman we call one of our own has passed away. Helena, AL native and Broadway star Rebecca Luker has died at the age of 59-she had been battling ALS. Ms. Luker attended the University Of Montevallo and quickly rose to fame as she carried one of the most beautiful voices around the world. Ms. Luker sang alongside Placido Domingo, and was a frequent performer at Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center. She was nominated for three Grammy Awards. Few people reach the heights reached by Rebecca Luker. While she will be missed, thanks to recordings, the world will forever have her voice ready to move us. I hope that thought helps to calm her husband Danny and her entire family.

Denise Cartledge Smyth

My husband and I attended the University of Montevallo with Rebecca, and we were fortunate enough to see her in The Music Man on Broadway several years ago. She was a gifted performer.

Gwen Price

I am so sorry to hear this. She visited our church while she was still in college and sang for us. She and her voice were just beautiful! Prayers for her family.

Kathy Parker

A beautiful and talented woman – such sad news to hear that she has passed. She is now perfectly healthy and in the presence of our Savior. Praying for her family during this difficult time.

Alida Jane Jones

I saw her perform the role of Christine in Phantom of the Opera in New York. I was so proud and excited, knowing she was from here and attended the University of Montevallo, where my son graduated. She had one of those unforgettably beautiful voices—prayers for her family.