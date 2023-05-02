“Rebecca Ryan baby” : Actress Rebecca Ryan, from Coronation Street, welcomes her first child!

Coronation Street Star Rebecca Ryan Welcomes First Child and Shares Adorable Name!

Rebecca Ryan, the well-known actress from Shameless and Coronation Street, has announced the birth of her first child. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news with her 73,000 followers, posting an adorable snap of her daughter sleeping in a white blanket and striped onesie. In her announcement, Rebecca revealed that she and her husband, Dan Acraman, had named their daughter Aurora, and sweetly welcomed her to the world.

The news quickly received congratulations from her co-stars and other famous friends, including Elle Mulvaney, Jack James Ryan, and Mollie Gallagher. Julia Goulding, who portrays Shona Platt on the show, also commented, calling the newborn beautiful.

Rebecca rose to fame on the Channel 4 comedy series Shameless and is now known for playing Lydia Chambers on the ITV programme. Her baby news comes after she announced her pregnancy just days before Christmas in a sweet post, in which she cradled her blossoming baby bump in front of a Christmas tree.

Rebecca and Dan tied the knot in September, and the actress shared a stunning black and white photo of her and her new husband walking hand-in-hand down a long driveway in their wedding attire. Rebecca wore a white strapless gown with a large princess skirt and satin bustier, paired with a pearl tiara, while Dan looked dapper in a stylish black tuxedo.

The couple’s wedding day was “the best day of our lives,” according to Rebecca’s caption. Fans of the actress are thrilled to hear about her new addition to the family and eagerly await updates on their journey as new parents.

News Source : By Kate Dennett For Mailonline

