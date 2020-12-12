Rebels bikie Death -Obituary – Dead : Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the Motorplex in Kwinana.

Rebels bikie Nick Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

WA ROAD Alerts 4 hrs · PERTH MOTORPLEX IS LOCKDOWN #BREAKINGNEWS 9.20PM Police have confirmed there’s been a shooting at Perth Motorplex. #BREAKINGNEWS: Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the Motorplex in Kwinana tonight. Police are on high alert and TRG are on standby as gunmen on run tonight. WA Police are calling for witnesses to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information.

Source: (20+) Facebook

#BREAKING Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin shot dead at the Perth Motorplex https://t.co/UNbCdzjnSE — The West Australian (@westaustralian) December 12, 2020

Tributes

———————— –

Jolly Bridge-Burner wrote

Looks like the boys got dinkum about it last night at the #KwinanaMotorplex deciding that was a good place to continue the ongoing beef….

The West Australian has published that RebelsMC boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the venue.



