Rebels bikie Death -Obituary – Dead : Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the Motorplex in Kwinana.

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Rebels bikie Death -Obituary – Dead : Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the Motorplex in Kwinana.

Rebels bikie Nick Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

WA ROAD Alerts 4 hrs  · PERTH MOTORPLEX IS LOCKDOWN #BREAKINGNEWS 9.20PM Police have confirmed there’s been a shooting at Perth Motorplex. #BREAKINGNEWS: Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the Motorplex in Kwinana tonight. Police are on high alert and TRG are on standby as gunmen on run tonight. WA Police are calling for witnesses to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with any information.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Jolly Bridge-Burner wrote
Looks like the boys got dinkum about it last night at the #KwinanaMotorplex deciding that was a good place to continue the ongoing beef….

The West Australian has published that RebelsMC boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the venue.


Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Rebels bikie Death -Obituary – Dead : Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been shot dead at the Motorplex in Kwinana.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.