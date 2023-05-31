“Rebuilding relegated clubs in FM23”: “Football Manager Save Ideas: Rebuilding the Top 5 Relegated Clubs in FM23”

Top 5 RELEGATED Clubs To Rebuild In FM23 | Football Manager Save Ideas

Football Manager 23 is just around the corner, and many players are already thinking about their next football manager save. One of the most exciting challenges in the game is rebuilding a relegated team and bringing them back to the top tier. In this article, we will look at the top 5 relegated clubs to rebuild in FM23, along with some save ideas that will help you succeed.

1. Sheffield United

Sheffield United was relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 20th place. Despite their relegation, Sheffield United has a strong squad and some promising young players. Your goal as a manager will be to rebuild the team and bring them back to their former glory.

Save Ideas:

Develop your young talent: Sheffield United has some promising young players, including Rhian Brewster, Aaron Ramsdale, and Sander Berge. Focus on developing these players and giving them opportunities to play in the first team.

Improve your defense: Sheffield United was known for their solid defense in their first season in the Premier League. However, they conceded 63 goals in the last season. Focus on improving your defense by signing a quality center-back and working on your defensive tactics.

Play attacking football: Sheffield United’s attacking play was one of the highlights of their first season in the Premier League. Try to replicate this by playing attacking football and creating plenty of chances for your strikers.

2. Schalke 04

Schalke 04 was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, finishing in 18th place. The club has a rich history and a passionate fan base, but they have struggled in recent years. Your goal as a manager will be to rebuild the team and bring them back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Save Ideas:

Develop your youth academy: Schalke 04 has a strong youth academy, and you should focus on developing your young talent. Look for opportunities to give your young players first-team experience and sign promising young players from other clubs.

Improve your defense: Schalke 04 conceded 86 goals in the Bundesliga last season, the most of any team. Work on improving your defense by signing a quality center-back and implementing defensive tactics that suit your team.

Sign experienced players: Schalke 04 has a young squad, and you may need to sign some experienced players to provide leadership and guidance. Look for players who have experience playing in the Bundesliga and can help your team on and off the pitch.

3. Norwich City

Norwich City was relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 20th place. Despite their relegation, Norwich City has a talented squad and a strong youth academy. Your goal as a manager will be to rebuild the team and bring them back to the Premier League.

Save Ideas:

Develop your youth academy: Norwich City has a strong youth academy, and you should focus on developing your young talent. Look for opportunities to give your young players first-team experience and sign promising young players from other clubs.

Sign quality defenders: Norwich City conceded 75 goals in the Premier League last season, the most of any team. Sign quality defenders to improve your defense and implement tactics that suit your team.

Play attacking football: Norwich City’s attacking play was one of the highlights of their season in the Premier League. Try to replicate this by playing attacking football and creating plenty of chances for your strikers.

4. Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo La Coruna was relegated from La Liga SmartBank last season, finishing in 19th place. The club has a rich history and a passionate fan base, but they have struggled in recent years. Your goal as a manager will be to rebuild the team and bring them back to the top of La Liga.

Save Ideas:

Develop your youth academy: Deportivo La Coruna has a strong youth academy, and you should focus on developing your young talent. Look for opportunities to give your young players first-team experience and sign promising young players from other clubs.

Sign quality defenders: Deportivo La Coruna conceded 64 goals in La Liga SmartBank last season. Sign quality defenders to improve your defense and implement tactics that suit your team.

Sign experienced players: Deportivo La Coruna has a young squad, and you may need to sign some experienced players to provide leadership and guidance. Look for players who have experience playing in La Liga and can help your team on and off the pitch.

5. Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers was relegated from the Championship last season, finishing in 24th place. The club has a small budget and a small squad, but they have a passionate fan base. Your goal as a manager will be to rebuild the team and bring them back to the Championship.

Save Ideas:

Develop your youth academy: Wycombe Wanderers has a small budget, and you should focus on developing your young talent. Look for opportunities to give your young players first-team experience and sign promising young players from other clubs.

Sign quality loan players: Wycombe Wanderers may not have the budget to sign quality players, but you can sign quality loan players to help improve your squad. Look for players who can make an immediate impact on your team.

Play defensively: Wycombe Wanderers conceded 67 goals in the Championship last season. Focus on playing defensively and implementing tactics that suit your team.

In conclusion, rebuilding a relegated team can be a challenging but rewarding experience in Football Manager 23. These five teams provide plenty of opportunities for managers to develop their young talent, sign quality players, and play attacking football. With the right strategy and tactics, you can bring these teams back to their former glory.

