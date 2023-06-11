Barbara Edwards, Knutsford Guardian. : Recent Death Notices: Barbara Edwards and Robert ‘Bob’ Alfred Eyres

The Knutsford Guardian’s death notice pages are available both in print and online, serving as a lasting homage to those who have passed away. Visitors can pay their respects by leaving messages of condolence on the deceased’s notice page. Below are the most recent notices, including that of Barbara Edwards, who passed away peacefully at the age of 80, and Robert ‘Bob’ Alfred Eyres, who died at 87 after a brief illness. Funeral services for both will take place at St Cross Church, Knutsford, with interment at Knutsford Cemetery. The family requests that flowers not be sent, but instead consider making a donation to The Christie (Cancer Research) or Windyway Animal Rescue. For more death notices, visit the Knutsford Guardian’s website or place a notice by following the provided link.

Read Full story : Knutsford Guardian death notices published this week /

News Source : Knutsford Guardian Staff

Knutsford Guardian obituaries Funeral notices Knutsford Death announcements Knutsford Remembering loved ones Knutsford Condolences Knutsford Guardian