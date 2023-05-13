recent research indicates that older adults need more than the current rda for protein. : New study shows older adults require more protein than current guidelines suggest

As we age, our bodies undergo a series of changes that affect our nutritional needs. One of the most significant changes is the loss of muscle mass and strength, known as sarcopenia. Sarcopenia can lead to a range of health problems, including falls, fractures, and a decline in overall quality of life. While exercise can help to slow the progression of sarcopenia, nutrition also plays a crucial role. In particular, protein intake is essential for maintaining muscle mass and function. However, current dietary guidelines may not be sufficient for older adults, according to a new study.

The Study

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, looked at data from the Framingham Heart Study, a long-term study of cardiovascular health. Researchers analyzed protein intake and muscle mass in over 2,900 older adults over a period of four years. They found that participants who consumed more protein had higher muscle mass and strength, even after accounting for other factors such as age, sex, and physical activity levels.

Current Guidelines

What was particularly interesting about the study was that the researchers found that the current recommended daily allowance (RDA) for protein may not be enough for older adults. The RDA for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, which has been shown to be adequate for most healthy adults. However, the study found that older adults who consumed more than the RDA had better muscle mass and function than those who consumed less.

Why Older Adults May Require More Protein

According to the researchers, older adults may require more protein for a few reasons. First, their bodies may not be as efficient at synthesizing protein as younger adults. Second, they may need more protein to maintain muscle mass in the face of age-related changes such as inflammation and hormonal imbalances. Finally, older adults may need more protein to support the repair and maintenance of tissues throughout the body.

Implications for Older Adults

The implications of this study are significant. If older adults require more protein than current guidelines suggest, it means that they may be at risk of sarcopenia and other health problems if they don’t consume enough. This is especially important given that many older adults may be at risk of protein malnutrition due to factors such as reduced appetite, dental problems, and financial constraints.

How to Ensure Adequate Protein Intake

So, what can older adults do to ensure they’re getting enough protein? The first step is to make sure they’re consuming high-quality protein sources. This includes lean meats, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, and plant-based sources such as beans, nuts, and soy products. It’s also important to spread protein intake throughout the day, rather than consuming a large amount at once. This can help to maximize the body’s ability to synthesize protein.

In addition to consuming enough protein, older adults should also focus on maintaining an active lifestyle. Exercise, particularly resistance training, can help to slow the progression of sarcopenia and maintain muscle mass and function. Older adults should aim to engage in some form of physical activity on most days of the week, with a focus on activities that challenge the muscles.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the new study provides evidence that older adults may require more protein than current guidelines suggest. This has important implications for the health and well-being of older adults, as protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and function. Older adults should aim to consume high-quality protein sources throughout the day and engage in regular physical activity to support their muscle health. By doing so, they can improve their quality of life and reduce their risk of age-related health problems.

