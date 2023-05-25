Recipe Decoding: Unfamiliar Reddit Users Assist a Woman in Deciphering Her Lost Family Recipe

Rediscovering Family History through Food: The Story of Serpentone alle Mandorle

Food has always been a way to connect with family, culture, and tradition. For Natasha Contardi of Montreal, Canada, documenting her grandmother’s recipes has been a labor of love. She has spent years translating her grandmother’s handfuls of flour into standard measurements by cooking with her and learning the “right feel and smell” of each dish. However, even with all her efforts, there was still a mystery lurking in her family’s recipe box.

Contardi stumbled upon an old handwritten recipe in Italian that her grandmother couldn’t recognize due to her onset of dementia. She turned to the internet for help and posted photos on Reddit’s r/Old_Recipes subreddit. There, she found Rhiannon Gammill, a food historian and chef-owner of The Cultured Milkmaid bakery + creamery in Mexico. Gammill recognized the word “serpentone,” or snake, and wondered whether the recipe was from Umbria, Italy, where there’s a namesake pastry. Contardi confirmed that her family was from a village near there, Pergola, and the recipe was handwritten by her grandmother’s sister-in-law, Rosa, many years ago.

The recipe turned out to be for serpentone alle mandorle, an almond pastry that dates back to about 400 A.D., created to commemorate Saint Anatolia’s miraculous escape from a serpent-based execution. Though originally used only on Saint Anatolia’s feast day on July 10, serpentone is now made for other special holidays, such as Christmas or Passover.

The Reddit community was able to translate the entire recipe into English, listing eggs, sugar, lemon, cocoa, and almonds. Respondents worked together to decipher confusing phrases, and some even offered their knowledge of the Umbrian dialect to refine the details of the recipe. With a 1,600-year history, there’s variance in how people have made the pastry over time. Contardi’s version includes chocolate, which is unique compared to other recipes that call for a wheat pastry with an egg and almond filling. All manner of decoration is common, from incised or candied almond scale patterns to coffee bean eyes and slivered almond teeth.

Contardi’s family often gathers to cook a big batch of special dishes, and they make a point to include even very young children so they can learn the recipes and cement family relationships. The collective detective work on the serpentone alle mandorle recipe has sparked memories and conversation on two continents and across four generations. Contardi says, “Food is the love language of our family. My nonna put it in us.”

In the end, rediscovering this ancient recipe has become an opportunity for Contardi and her family to reconnect with their roots and continue their culinary traditions. Here is Contardi’s recipe for serpentone alle mandorle:

Ingredients:

– 1 egg white

– 4 whole eggs

– 500 grams powdered sugar

– 500 grams almond flour

– 100 grams cocoa powder

– Pinch of cinnamon

– 1 lemon, zested and juiced

– Almond slivers, for decorating

– 1 maraschino cherry, for tongue and eyes

Preparation:

1. Separate egg white; set aside.

2. Combine all other ingredients (except for almond slivers and maraschino cherry) in the food processor until smooth.

3. Place sticky dough in the shape of a snake on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

4. Bake 30 minutes at 350 F.

5. Whip egg whites to stiff peaks.

6. Remove baked snake and top with whites and decorate.

7. Broil until browned.

8. Decorate as desired with almond slivers and maraschino cherries.

Reddit community support Online recipe sharing platforms Lost family recipes Social media as a tool for recipe decoding Crowdsourcing family history through online communities.

News Source : Heather Martin

Source Link :Reddit Strangers Help Woman Decode Forgotten Family Recipe/