recipe for success: Casey’s Reveals its Recipe for Achieving Success

Casey’s General Stores Sees Room for Growth in Foodservice

Casey’s General Stores Inc., a convenience store chain based in Ankeny, Iowa, has made a name for itself in the foodservice industry, with more than $1.2 billion in prepared food and dispensed beverage sales in 2022. Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Tom Brennan, estimates that the chain should rank among the top 50 restaurant chains in the United States. Despite this success, Casey’s leadership sees plenty of room for growth. At the 2023 Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) event held in Nashville, Brennan emphasized the company’s plans to increase its off-premise liquor licenses to better differentiate itself and provide better service for its customers.

Casey’s has been successful in its foodservice business by leaning into its competitive advantages, including its rural footprint, self-distribution, digital experience, and business trifecta of fuels, general merchandise and grocery, and prepared food. Additionally, Casey’s approach to foodservice has evolved since it was founded in 1968, but one key aspect it refuses to change is its use of fresh, quality ingredients for its handmade-from-scratch pizzas. Brennan emphasized that Casey’s takes pride in the quality that it delivers every day and will not compromise on that.

Brennan also shared Casey’s winning formula for foodservice, which is a combination of innovation, execution, and team. At the innovation stage of a new offering, the company asks whether it can achieve three key objectives: desirability, feasibility, and viability. Once launched, a product must be executed consistently or it will fail, no matter how innovative it is. Consistent execution throughout a brand’s footprint is where the team comes in. Brennan emphasized that the success of Casey’s foodservice business happens because of people.

Casey’s also benefits from its reputation for having friendly in-store employees. Brennan said that one thing that they consistently hear is their team member friendliness, which is not typical in the convenience and QSR industry. Casey’s makes a point of maintaining and building upon this reputation.

In the fall of 2020, Casey’s launched a branding update initiative that included a new logo and visual identity to match its contemporary guest experience. The changes did receive some pushback, but the reaction also indicated that Casey’s customers had a strong attachment to the brand, which is notable considering more than half of its stores are located in towns of just 5,000 people or less. Brennan explained that Casey’s is literally a part of those communities, and they take a great sense of pride in that.

Casey’s plans to continue to grow its foodservice business by finding ways to profit across dayparts. Brennan noted that Casey’s iconic pizza offering gives it more flexibility in meeting consumer needs regardless of the time of day. Having that offering allows Casey’s to play across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even late night. Brennan emphasized that for their stores that are open late, they should have that offer available.

The eighth-annual CFX event was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to strengthen their foodservice business. Multiple executives from leading food-focused convenience store chains spoke at the event.

