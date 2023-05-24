recipe generator: BuzzFeed introduces Botatouille, an AI recipe generator

BuzzFeed Launches AI-Powered Recipe Generator, Botatouille

Artificial intelligence is changing the way media companies operate. BuzzFeed, a popular digital media platform, has launched Botatouille, an AI-powered personalized recipe generator. The tool suggests recipes based on the ingredients that users have in their refrigerator. It also features a chatbot that allows people to ask culinary questions while cooking.

Botatouille is part of BuzzFeed’s strategy to create AI-generated content that drives users back to their platform. The company shut down its award-winning news division earlier this month and CEO Jonah Peretti announced that BuzzFeed will “focus on making the Internet more fun”. The move comes as readers are increasingly seeking an escape from negative news in their social media feeds and looking for entertainment, joy, and fun.

BuzzFeed had already used AI to enhance its content and quizzes in January. However, the company’s decision to shut down its news division in May was met with disappointment from its staff, who criticized Peretti’s leadership in managing the company and argued that the layoffs were another example of corporate leadership’s eagerness to embrace AI as a replacement for humans.

Other news sites that boomed during the 2010s, including Vice and Insider, have also struggled as audiences and advertisers moved away from social media and towards video services such as YouTube and TikTok. Insider, formerly known as Business Insider, also announced substantial job cuts the same week that Peretti announced the layoffs at BuzzFeed. Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15 after a wave of layoffs and the cancelation of its flagship news program.

As AI becomes more prevalent, media companies will need to adapt to the changing landscape. AI-powered tools like Botatouille can provide personalized experiences for users and help companies drive engagement. However, it’s important to balance the use of AI with a commitment to ethical and responsible practices. Companies must ensure that they are not devaluing their workers or relying too heavily on AI as a replacement for human creativity and expertise.

In conclusion, the launch of Botatouille highlights the growing importance of AI in the media industry. BuzzFeed’s focus on creating fun and engaging content through AI-generated tools is a reflection of changing audience habits and preferences. As more companies embrace AI, they must do so in a way that balances innovation with responsibility and empathy towards their employees.

News Source : Abené Clayton

Source Link :BuzzFeed cooks up new AI-powered recipe generator, Botatouille | BuzzFeed/