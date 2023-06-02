Recipe Guide: The Ultimate Recipe Guide for Tears Of The Kingdom

Recipe Ingredients Effects
If you’re looking to boost your health in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll need to stock up on ingredients for recipes that restore hearts. Here’s a rundown of some of the most useful recipes and their effects:
Baked Apple
Apple x1
Restores one heart
Buttered Stambulb
Stambulb x1, Goat Butter x1
Restores one heart
Mushroom Skewer
Mushroom x1
Restores one heart
Meat Skewer
Meat x1, Fruit x1
Restores one heart
Meat and Mushroom Skewer
Meat x1, Mushrooms
Restores one heart
Simmered Fruit
Fruit x1
Restores one heart
Copious Simmered Fruit
Different Fruits x4
Restores one heart
Seafood Rice Balls
Fish x1, Hylian Rice
Restores one heart
Seafood Skewer
Crab x1, Snail x1
Restores one heart
Dubious Food
Acorn x1, Stambulb x1, White Chuchu Jellies x3
Restores one heart
Toasty Rushroom
Rushroom x1
Restores one heart
Steamed Fruit
Fruit x1, Herbs
Restores one heart
Steamed Tomatoes
Hylian Tomato x1, Herbs
Restores one heart
Steamed Mushroom
Mushroom x1, Herbs
Restores one heart
Crab Stir Fry
Crab x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores one heart
Meat and Seafood Fry
Raw Meat x1, Fish x1
Restores one heart
Prime Meat and Seafood Fry
Raw Prime Meat x1, Fish x1
Restores one heart
Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry
Raw Gourmet Meat x1, Fish x1
Restores one heart
Herb Saute
Herbs x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores one heart
Fragnanat Mushroom Saute
Mushroom x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores one heart
Pepper Steak
Raw Meat x1, Pepper x1, Green Onion x1, Acorn x1
Restores one heart
Pepper Seafood
Fish x1, Spicy Pepper x1
Restores one heart
Fragrant Seafood Stew
Stambulb x1, Oil Jar x1, Fish x1
Restores one heart
Veggie Cream Soup
Pumpkin/Carrot x1, Fresh Milk x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores one heart
Cream of Vegetable Soup
Vegetable x1, Fresh Milk x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores one heart
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Mushroom x1, Fresh Milk x1, Herbs x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores one heart
Creamy Seafood Soup
Seafood x1, Fresh Milk x1, Herbs x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores one heart
Cheese Curry
Hateno Cheese x1, Hylian Rice x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores one heart
Carrot Stew
Carrot x1, Fresh Milk x1, Goat Butter x1, Tabantha Wheat x1
Restores one heart
Pumpkin Stew
Pumpkin x1, Fresh Milk x1, Goat Butter x1, Tabantha Wheat x1
Restores one heart
Monster Curry
Monster Extract x1, Goron Spice x1, Hylian Rice x1
Restores .25 hearts
Monster Rice Balls
Monster Extract x1, Rock Salt x1, Hylian Rice x1
Restores .25 hearts
Monster Soup
Monster Extract x1, Goat Butter x1, Fresh Milk x1, Tabantha Wheat x1
Restores .25 hearts
Monster Cake
Monster Extract x1, Goat Butter x1, Cane Sugar x1, Tabantha Wheat x1
Restores .25 hearts
Toasty Skyshroom
Skyshroom x1
Restores .5 heart
Sauteed Nuts
Nut x1
Restores .5 hearts
Salt Grilled Mushroom
Mushroom x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores one heart
Sunny Fried Wild Greens
Chickaloo Tree Nuts, Sundelions
Restores 1.5 hearts
Deepfried Drumstick
Raw Bird Drumstick x1, Oil Jar x1
Restores 2 hearts
Fish Skewer
Fish x1
Restores 2 hearts
Salt Grilled Fish
Fish x1, Rock Salt
Restores 2 hearts
Spiced Meat Skewers
Raw Meat x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores 2 hearts
Curry Rice
Hylian Rice x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores 2 hearts
Salt Grilled Greens
Herbs x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores 2 hearts
Deep Fried Thigh
Raw Bird Thigh x1, Oil Jar x1
Restores 3 hearts
Egg Pudding
Fresh Milk x1, Bird Egg x1, Cane Sugar x1
Restores 3 hearts
Fruity Tomato Stew
Hylian Tomato x1, Fresh Milk x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores 3 hearts
Salt Grilled Crab
Crab x1, Rock Salt x1
Restores 3 hearts
Nutcake
Chickaloo Nuts x1, Goat Butter x1, Cane Sugar x1, Tabantha Wheat x1
Restores 3 hearts
Steamed Fish
Fish x1, Herbs
Restores 3 hearts
Salt Grilled Prime Meat
Raw Bird Thigh x1, Rock Salt
Restores 3 hearts
Prime Spiced Meat Skewer
Prime Meat x1, Goron Spice x1
Restores 3 hearts
Poultry Curry
Goron Spice x1, Hylian Rice x1, Raw Bird x1, Drumsticks
Restores 4 hearts
Cheesecake
Hateno Cheese x1, Tabantha Wheat x1, Cane Sugar x1, Goat Butter x1
Restores 4 hearts
Egg Tart
Bird Egg x1, Tabantha Wheat x1, Cane Sugar x1, Goat Butter x1
Restores 4 hearts
Noble Pursuit
Palm Fruit x1, Hydromelon x1, Voltfruit x1, Rock Salt x1</
