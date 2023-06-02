Recipe Guide: The Ultimate Recipe Guide for Tears Of The Kingdom

Recipe Ingredients Effects

If you’re looking to boost your health in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll need to stock up on ingredients for recipes that restore hearts. Here’s a rundown of some of the most useful recipes and their effects:

Baked Apple

Apple x1

Restores one heart

Buttered Stambulb

Stambulb x1, Goat Butter x1

Restores one heart

Mushroom Skewer

Mushroom x1

Restores one heart

Meat Skewer

Meat x1, Fruit x1

Restores one heart

Meat and Mushroom Skewer

Meat x1, Mushrooms

Restores one heart

Simmered Fruit

Fruit x1

Restores one heart

Copious Simmered Fruit

Different Fruits x4

Restores one heart

Seafood Rice Balls

Fish x1, Hylian Rice

Restores one heart

Seafood Skewer

Crab x1, Snail x1

Restores one heart

Dubious Food

Acorn x1, Stambulb x1, White Chuchu Jellies x3

Restores one heart

Toasty Rushroom

Rushroom x1

Restores one heart

Steamed Fruit

Fruit x1, Herbs

Restores one heart

Steamed Tomatoes

Hylian Tomato x1, Herbs

Restores one heart

Steamed Mushroom

Mushroom x1, Herbs

Restores one heart

Crab Stir Fry

Crab x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores one heart

Meat and Seafood Fry

Raw Meat x1, Fish x1

Restores one heart

Prime Meat and Seafood Fry

Raw Prime Meat x1, Fish x1

Restores one heart

Gourmet Meat and Seafood Fry

Raw Gourmet Meat x1, Fish x1

Restores one heart

Herb Saute

Herbs x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores one heart

Fragnanat Mushroom Saute

Mushroom x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores one heart

Pepper Steak

Raw Meat x1, Pepper x1, Green Onion x1, Acorn x1

Restores one heart

Pepper Seafood

Fish x1, Spicy Pepper x1

Restores one heart

Fragrant Seafood Stew

Stambulb x1, Oil Jar x1, Fish x1

Restores one heart

Veggie Cream Soup

Pumpkin/Carrot x1, Fresh Milk x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores one heart

Cream of Vegetable Soup

Vegetable x1, Fresh Milk x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores one heart

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Mushroom x1, Fresh Milk x1, Herbs x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores one heart

Creamy Seafood Soup

Seafood x1, Fresh Milk x1, Herbs x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores one heart

Cheese Curry

Hateno Cheese x1, Hylian Rice x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores one heart

Carrot Stew

Carrot x1, Fresh Milk x1, Goat Butter x1, Tabantha Wheat x1

Restores one heart

Pumpkin Stew

Pumpkin x1, Fresh Milk x1, Goat Butter x1, Tabantha Wheat x1

Restores one heart

Monster Curry

Monster Extract x1, Goron Spice x1, Hylian Rice x1

Restores .25 hearts

Monster Rice Balls

Monster Extract x1, Rock Salt x1, Hylian Rice x1

Restores .25 hearts

Monster Soup

Monster Extract x1, Goat Butter x1, Fresh Milk x1, Tabantha Wheat x1

Restores .25 hearts

Monster Cake

Monster Extract x1, Goat Butter x1, Cane Sugar x1, Tabantha Wheat x1

Restores .25 hearts

Toasty Skyshroom

Skyshroom x1

Restores .5 heart

Sauteed Nuts

Nut x1

Restores .5 hearts

Salt Grilled Mushroom

Mushroom x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores one heart

Sunny Fried Wild Greens

Chickaloo Tree Nuts, Sundelions

Restores 1.5 hearts

Deepfried Drumstick

Raw Bird Drumstick x1, Oil Jar x1

Restores 2 hearts

Fish Skewer

Fish x1

Restores 2 hearts

Salt Grilled Fish

Fish x1, Rock Salt

Restores 2 hearts

Spiced Meat Skewers

Raw Meat x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores 2 hearts

Curry Rice

Hylian Rice x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores 2 hearts

Salt Grilled Greens

Herbs x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores 2 hearts

Deep Fried Thigh

Raw Bird Thigh x1, Oil Jar x1

Restores 3 hearts

Egg Pudding

Fresh Milk x1, Bird Egg x1, Cane Sugar x1

Restores 3 hearts

Fruity Tomato Stew

Hylian Tomato x1, Fresh Milk x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores 3 hearts

Salt Grilled Crab

Crab x1, Rock Salt x1

Restores 3 hearts

Nutcake

Chickaloo Nuts x1, Goat Butter x1, Cane Sugar x1, Tabantha Wheat x1

Restores 3 hearts

Steamed Fish

Fish x1, Herbs

Restores 3 hearts

Salt Grilled Prime Meat

Raw Bird Thigh x1, Rock Salt

Restores 3 hearts

Prime Spiced Meat Skewer

Prime Meat x1, Goron Spice x1

Restores 3 hearts

Poultry Curry

Goron Spice x1, Hylian Rice x1, Raw Bird x1, Drumsticks

Restores 4 hearts

Cheesecake

Hateno Cheese x1, Tabantha Wheat x1, Cane Sugar x1, Goat Butter x1

Restores 4 hearts

Egg Tart

Bird Egg x1, Tabantha Wheat x1, Cane Sugar x1, Goat Butter x1

Restores 4 hearts

Noble Pursuit

Palm Fruit x1, Hydromelon x1, Voltfruit x1, Rock Salt x1</

