recipe: How to Make Chicken Biryani: A Quick and Easy Recipe

Introduction:

Chicken Biryani is a popular Indian dish that is known for its rich aroma and flavor. It is a complete meal in itself that can be enjoyed with raita or salad. Although it seems like a complex dish to prepare, it is actually quite simple and easy to make. In this article, we will be sharing a simple and easy chicken biryani recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

For this chicken biryani recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of basmati rice

4 cups of water

1 pound of chicken (boneless or with bones)

2 onions (sliced)

3 tomatoes (chopped)

2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of garam masala powder

1 tablespoon of cumin seeds

4 cloves

4 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

Salt (to taste)

2 tablespoons of oil

2 tablespoons of ghee

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro (for garnishing)

Step by Step Process:

Here are the steps to make this simple and easy chicken biryani recipe:

Step 1: Wash the basmati rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 minutes.

Step 2: In a pot, add 4 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add the soaked rice and cook it for 10-12 minutes or until it is 70% cooked. Drain the water and keep the rice aside.

Step 3: In a separate pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Saute for a few seconds until the spices release their aroma.

Step 4: Add sliced onions and saute until they turn golden brown.

Step 5: Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for 1-2 minutes until the raw smell goes away.

Step 6: Add chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

Step 7: Add the chicken pieces and mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Step 8: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 9: In a baking dish, add a layer of cooked rice. Add a layer of chicken curry on top of the rice. Repeat the layers until all the rice and chicken curry is used up.

Step 10: Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 20-25 minutes.

Step 11: Once done, remove the aluminum foil and garnish with chopped cilantro.

Conclusion:

Chicken Biryani is a delicious and flavorful dish that is loved by many. With this simple and easy chicken biryani recipe, you can make this dish at home without any hassle. The key to making a perfect biryani is to cook the rice and chicken separately and then layer them together. This ensures that the rice is fluffy and the chicken is tender. So, go ahead and try this recipe and enjoy a delicious meal with your family and friends.

