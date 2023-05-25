“recipe shortcuts”: Taking Shortcuts in Recipes: Timing and Techniques | The Cook Up

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw’s Fourth Season: Kitchen Shortcuts for Home Cooks

Are you a home cook looking for ways to reduce stress and improve efficiency in the kitchen? Look no further than these kitchen shortcuts developed by professional chef and recipe developer.

Approach the Kitchen with a Reduction Mindset

To save time while cooking, consider simplifying your approach:

Toss vegetables on a roasting tray with salt and seasoning instead of using a separate bowl.

Use kitchen scissors to cut cabbage, meat, herbs, and spring onions.

Prepare salad dressings directly in the salad serving bowl before adding the salad ingredients.

Cook steamed side vegetables in a heat-proof colander over a simmering pot of stew, pasta, or sauces.

Utilize convenience products like frozen vegetables, chopped baby spinach, and shredded carrots to stir through stir-fries, curries, soups, stews, and rice dishes.

Experiment with speedy marinades instead of overnight marinades to save time when adding flavor to your dishes.

Decide if browning meat off is necessary for stews or braises for a faster one-pot affair.

Choose the Right Vessel

Pressure cookers, air fryers, and food processors are powerful tools that can significantly expedite the home cooking experience:

Use a food processor for recipes that require a lot of chopping or pre-chop ingredients for separate meals for the week.

Pressure cookers are great for hands-off simmering of braises, stews, and one-pot sauces while you prepare side dishes.

Air fryers require little heating-up time or hands-on intervention to cook main or side dishes quickly.

Always Remember

While shortcuts cannot replace traditional or cultural cooking methods, they can be useful tools for home cooks to prepare delicious and nutritious meals for themselves and their loved ones. Don’t be afraid to experiment and share your findings with others. With practice, you’ll be surprised at what you can achieve in the kitchen.

Enjoy cooking with these tips and discover more on The Cook Up with Adam Liaw’s fourth season, airing weeknights on SBS Food (Ch33) at 7.00pm. All episodes are available anytime on SBS On Demand.

