Record label boss Seymour Stein dies at 80.

Seymour Stein, co-founder of Sire Records and one of the most influential record executives in the music industry, has died at the age of 58 after battling cancer in Los Angeles.

Early Life and Career

Born and raised in New York City, Stein’s love and passion for music led him to work at James Brown’s label, Cincinnati-based King Records, during his teenage years. By his mid-20s, he co-founded Sire Productions, which was later incorporated into Sire Records.

Stein’s obsession with the music charts since his childhood allowed him to develop a deep knowledge and appreciation of music, which helped him became an astute judge of talent during the 1970s era of New Wave, a term that he helped popularize.

New Wave and Top Artists

Stein’s keen eye for talent led him to sign record deals with highly successful artists such as Talking Heads, the Ramones, and the Pretenders. In fact, Talking Heads’ manager Gary Kurfirst had once described Stein’s taste in music as “always a couple of years ahead of everyone else’s.”

Moreover, Stein’s most lucrative discovery occurred in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little-known singer-dancer from the New York club scene, Madonna.

Other artists on Sire’s roster included Ice T, the Smiths, Depeche Mode, the Replacements, Echo and the Bunnymen, as well as established acts Lou Reed and Brian Wilson, who recorded with Sire later in their careers.

Personal Life and Legacy

Stein was briefly married to record promoter and real estate executive Linda Adler, with whom he had two children – filmmaker Mandy Stein and Samantha Lee Jacobs, who passed away due to brain cancer in 2013.

Stein’s legacy is that of a true music industry icon, who discovered and propelled the careers of some of the most successful artists in the history of rock and roll. His daughter, Mandy Stein, expressed her gratitude for every moment she was able to spend with him, and for the positive impact he had on so many people through the music he brought to the world.

Seymour Stein will always be known as a legendary record executive who helped shape the music industry as we know it today.