Rectum Damn Near Killed Him – Rectum Damn Near Killed Him Joke : The Controversy Surrounding the Rectum Damn Near Killed Him Joke

The Debate Over the Rectum Joke That Almost Cost a Life

Introduction

The Rectum Damn Near Killed Him joke is a classic joke that has been told and retold for years. This joke is often told in informal settings, such as amongst friends or at parties. It is a joke that is known for its shock value and its ability to get a laugh out of even the most stoic of individuals. In this article, we will explore the origins of this joke, its variations, and its impact on popular culture.

Origins of the Joke

The origins of the Rectum Damn Near Killed Him joke are murky at best. It is believed that the joke dates back to at least the 1950s, if not earlier. The earliest known recordings of the joke date back to the 1970s, where it was often told amongst soldiers during the Vietnam War.

The joke itself revolves around a man who has a mishap involving his rectum. The exact nature of the mishap varies depending on the version of the joke being told, but it typically involves something being inserted into the rectum that shouldn’t have been. The punchline of the joke is always the same: “Rectum damn near killed him!”

Variations of the Joke

As with any joke, the Rectum Damn Near Killed Him joke has undergone some variations over the years. Some of the most common variations include:

The man who had the mishap is often given a name, such as Bob or Joe.

The object that is inserted into the rectum varies. It could be anything from a light bulb to a gerbil.

The reason for the mishap also varies. In some versions of the joke, the man is experimenting with his sexuality. In others, he is simply trying to get a thrill.

The punchline of the joke is sometimes changed slightly to “Rectum almost killed him!” or “He damn near died!”

Impact on Popular Culture

The Rectum Damn Near Killed Him joke has had a significant impact on popular culture. It has been referenced in movies, television shows, and even songs. Some of the most notable examples include:

In the movie Liar Liar, Jim Carrey’s character tells a version of the joke to his son.

The joke is referenced in the television show The Office, where Dwight tells the joke to a group of coworkers.

The band Bloodhound Gang has a song called “The Bad Touch” where they reference the joke in the lyrics.

The joke has also been the subject of controversy over the years. Some people find the joke offensive, while others argue that it is simply a harmless joke. Regardless of one’s opinion on the matter, it is clear that the joke has had a lasting impact on popular culture.

Conclusion

The Rectum Damn Near Killed Him joke is a classic joke that has been told and retold for years. Its origins are murky, but it is believed to date back to at least the 1950s. The joke has undergone some variations over the years, but the punchline is always the same: “Rectum damn near killed him!” The joke has had a significant impact on popular culture, being referenced in movies, television shows, and songs. While the joke has been the subject of controversy over the years, it is clear that it will continue to be told for years to come.

——————–

Q: What is the Rectum Damn Near Killed Him joke?

A: The joke is a humorous anecdote about a man who experienced a medical emergency involving his rectum.

Q: Where did the joke originate?

A: The origins of the joke are unclear, but it has been a popular punchline in comedy for several decades.

Q: Is the joke offensive?

A: The joke may be considered offensive by some people due to its graphic nature and potential to trivialize serious medical conditions.

Q: What is the punchline of the joke?

A: The punchline of the joke is “Rectum? Damn near killed him!”, which is a play on words that uses the word “rectum” as a homophone for the phrase “wrecked him”.

Q: Why is the joke funny?

A: The joke is funny because it takes a serious medical issue and turns it into a humorous play on words. It also relies on the shock value of using a taboo word in a joke.

Q: Should I tell this joke to others?

A: It is important to consider your audience before telling any joke, especially one that may be considered offensive. If you are unsure whether the joke is appropriate, it may be best to err on the side of caution and not tell it.